Parents and guardians advised to safeguard children from drowning during school break

The government is cautioning parents and guardians not to allow children unsupervised access to water bodies, as this could lead to unforeseen incidents and potentially fatal drowning.

Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that with many schools nearing the end of their term, there is concern that children staying at home may not be under the same supervision as when attending school. This could lead to children enticing each other to play in natural water bodies, where they risk slipping, falling, or drowning.







Karom advised parents and guardians to closely supervise their children, emphasizing that children should not be allowed to play in the water unsupervised, even if it is a familiar location near their homes.

He added that if parents take their children to work near water bodies, they should ensure the children are within easy reach. The Deputy Government Spokesperson also called for community cooperation in addressing the issue, monitoring at-risk water areas, installing warning signs, and providing locally available flotation devices for emergency use.







Furthermore, he mentioned that tourist spots with water bodies and seas should have lifeguards on duty at all times.

Karom discussed preventive measures for drowning among young children and older children as follows: For young children under the age of 5, it is recommended to keep them away from water bodies as they might slip and fall in. They should not retrieve items that have fallen into the water themselves but ask an adult for assistance and avoid bending or peering into water sources, puddles, or buckets, as they might fall headfirst.







For older children, the emphasis is on prohibiting them from playing in the water unsupervised. If someone is seen falling into the water, they should not jump in to help, as they might be overpowered by the distressed individual, leading to both potentially drowning. Instead, they should shout for help, call for assistance, and dial the emergency medical team at 1669 or contact the nearest hospital.

They should also throw nearby objects to the person in the water to help them stay afloat and extend objects like sticks, ropes, or clothing for the person to grab and be pulled to safety. (NNT)





























