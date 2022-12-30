Thailand, Cambodia continue efforts to eradicate scam callers

The Thai-Cambodian cooperation against scam callers was brought up in a meeting between Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and the outgoing Ambassador of Cambodia to Thailand Ouk Sorphorn, along with other topics related to the economy and national security. The Prime Minister thanked the Cambodian side for rescuing Thai nationals from scam call centers, and asked the Cambodian government to expedite the process of returning all those rescued to the country.







The Cambodian ambassador also met with Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan to discuss similar matters. Since 2021, Cambodian authorities have rescued 850 Thai nationals lured to scam call operation bases in Cambodia. On other topics of discussion, General Prawit asked Cambodia to consider hosting the 6th Thailand-Cambodia joint border committee meeting after a 10-year hiatus to revisit issues related to border cooperation.







Thailand and Cambodia have pledged to continue their efforts to eradicate international scam callers in the region. Thai authorities have thanked Cambodia for its assistance that saved many Thai workers who were lured and forced to work for scam operations. (NNT)



















