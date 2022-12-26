Pattaya City Expats Club: Smart nutrition leads to better health

Smart Nutrition was the speaker’s topic at the December 14 meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). Pascal Deville who has a lengthy background in the food supplement industry in his native Belgium brought that knowledge to Pattaya when he cofounded The Pattaya Nutrition Club in 2008. This led to his opening his own business, the Health Hut in 2016.







He previously spoke to the PCEC that same year about how good nutrition helps generate cellular health. In 2017 he founded the Pattaya Health Club and in 2020 undertook the manufacture of several “signature products”. In 2022, he added Aquaponics vegetables to his product line. More information about these products and the Health Club can be found at: https://healthut.com/. Pascal says his next step in 2023 will be joining with AHAS (Aquaponics Hardware Asia) in creating an “Aquaponics Urban Farm in Pattaya”.







Although Pascal’s topic was entitled “Smart Nutrition”, it could have just as easily been entitled “You are what you eat”. He noted that the way we eat today is undoubtedly the biggest threat to our health, and therefore, to our lives. We have gone from ‘Eat to Live’ to ‘Live to Eat ‘. Even though “You are what you eat”, he said most people don’t know exactly what they are; food nourishes who you are whereas nutrition nourishes what you are.

His opinion is we now eat to feed our senses (smell, taste, appearance) rather than on what helps our body. The human body is by far the most wonderful and complex machine of all time and it needs to be cared for. He described the five families of nutrients that our body machine needs everyday which are (1) water as it dissolves and carries nutrients, removes waste, and regulates body temperature; (2) carbohydrates (Dietary Fiber) for energy, digestive health, and muscle preservation; (3) fats (Essential Fatty Acids) for long-term energy, structural component, and carrier of vitamins; (4) protein for tissues & muscles, hormone production, energy, and immune function; and (5) vitamins & minerals which are involved in regulating growth and manufacturing hormones, helping to build bones as well as aiding in muscle function and nervous system activity.







He then explained what you can expect from basic nutrition including weight, good level of energy, protection from chronic diseases, better sleep, and much more. He then described what good nutrition can do for you in aiding against or preventing the effects of aging, viruses and pathogen bacteria that are linked to many health conditions. Pascal pointed out there have been numerous studies that have demonstrated the effectiveness of certain nutrients and micro-nutrients which although they are available in tablets or capsules, they are also in powder, in vegetable oils, or in specific foods.



But he explained the dilemma most folks face is the difficulty in trying to change such as to stop eating what you like. To not do so, however, can lead to other undesirable results, such as often getting sick, developing chronic diseases, losing strength and energy. Thus, smart nutrition is making compromises between our desires, our weaknesses, and the need to take care of our body. He said he was not suggesting deprivation, but rather addition of nutrients you need.

The process allows you to keep most of your lifestyle habits as you just add new ones. Doing so, you can expect a better immune response, more strength, stamina and energy, deeper and restful sleep, loss of unnecessary fat and weight, and much more. He concluded by suggesting joining his Pattaya Health Club. The fee is only 500 baht per year.







The services include an initial consultation, a review of your eating habits, body measurements, etc. With this information, they provide a personalized diet plan that offers a supplementation program based on natural products rich in essential nutrients that can be added to your current diet. Club membership also provides a 10% discount on the Health Hut’s products.

For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club/. Pascal’s presentation is available on the PCEC’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqFUR1s3cx4.

























