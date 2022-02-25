Thailand calls for diplomatic solutions to Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations has expressed support for a diplomatic solution regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Permanent Representative Dr. Suriya Chindawongse made the remark during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. He said Thailand has been following developments in Ukraine with deep concerns, especially the escalation of tension threatening international peace and security.



Dr. Suriya said his delegation agrees with the Secretary-General’s approach. He said the method would see dialogue conducted in accordance with the Minsk agreements and other mechanisms, with a view to de-escalating the situation and finding a solution.

Turning to humanitarian concerns, he called on parties to refrain from the use of force and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. (NNT)

































