Thai Labour Ministry assures funding support for Thais working in Ukraine

The Ministry of Labour has assured that there’s funding support to help Thai nationals who are working in Ukraine.

According to Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, a January 2022 report revealed that 139 Thai citizens are working in Ukraine, with 126 of these workers employed through the Overseas Employment program. Most of these citizens are employed in massage parlors and spas.



The Labour Minister said the members of the program will receive funding support from the Department of Employment. The department has a fund to assist members who are unable to return to Thailand before the end of their contract due to war, instability, natural disasters, or epidemics in their employment country.







The Labour Minister advised Thais in Ukraine to remain vigilant and keep up to date with information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare for emergency evacuation. Thai citizens and workers can contact for assistance at the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw by calling +48-696-642-348 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] (NNT)

































