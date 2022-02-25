Thai Transport Ministry waives M-FLOW fines until March 31

The transport minister waives fines on the motorists who do not pay tolls after using the new toll collection system, M-Flow, until March 31.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the M-Flow toll collection system started on Inter-City Motorway 9 on Feb 15 but many motorists did not know how to use it and were unaware of its 10-fold fine for failure to pay tolls.



Amid the heavy criticisms that the post-paid M-Flow system imposed huge fines, the minister said he ordered the Highways Department to suspend the fine from today (Feb 24) until March 31 for the motorists who did not subscribe to the M-Flow system but used its tollgates. However, such motorists must pay tolls within seven days. Otherwise, they would face the hefty fine.







Sarawut Songsivilai, director-general of the Highways Department, said about 20,000 motorists did not subscribe to M-Flow but used its tollgates and the department would give them full refunds of paid fines. The department would intensify PR campaigns to invite motorists to subscribe to the barrier-free toll collection system, he said.

Motorists can subscribe via www.mflowthai.com, the MFlowThai app or the LINE official account, @mflowthai. (TNA)































