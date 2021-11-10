Pak Meng Dock in Trang, south Thailand, to open for service during Cabinet meeting Nov 15-16

The prime minister will be leading Cabinet members to this year’s first mobile cabinet meeting in Trang and Krabi, on November 15 and 16. Pak Meng Dock in Trang is one of the sites included in the itinerary, and the prime minister will be inaugurating the commencement of services at the newly improved dock.

Pak Meng Dock is the main dock in Trang province and serves as a hub linking travels between Trang and islands in the Andaman Sea. The dock was originally small in size and did not have enough capacity to adequately accommodate tourists. The water was too shallow, there was no passenger building, the structure of the dock was in disrepair, infrastructure was lacking, safety standards were not met and there was insufficient docking space for vessels.







The government acknowledged these problems and approved 144 million baht for the improvement of Pak Meng Dock, with hopes that the dock would contribute to elevating Trang province into a “gateway to the Andaman.” The improvement has been completed and the dock will officially open for service on November 16. Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha will personally chair the service inauguration ceremony.



The director of the Marine Office in Trang has expressed confidence that the newly improved dock will be able to serve as the province’s marine transportation center, as well as a landmark that will attract tourists. (NNT)

































