Thailand buyers of Sinopharm vaccine must give free injections to recipients

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy priced the COVID-19 vaccine by Sinopharm at 888 baht per dose and prohibited buyers from passing the cost to vaccine recipients.

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda on his Facebook account announced the price and conditions on the organizations that intended to buy Sinopharm vaccine doses from the academy. The 888-baht price covers the costs of the vaccine, its transport and insurance on side effects.







According to him, vaccine-buying organizations can be juristic persons, local administrative organizations, charities or private organizations. The academy will base its vaccine sales on buyers’ risks of COVID-19 transmission, their operations and COVID-19 situations in their areas.

Buyers can arrange for vaccinations for any groups of recipients including employees, employees’ families and foreign workers but must not charge recipients for vaccines and other services. They are also prohibited from using the vaccine for any commercial gain.





The academy will impose a fine worth 15 times of the cost of the sold vaccine on those violating the regulations.

However, vaccine recipients may have to pay service fees to the hospitals where they will be inoculated against the virus. (TNA)























