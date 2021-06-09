Chiang Mai own ‘Sandbox’ to follow Phuket reopening for tourism in August

Chiang Mai authorities are working in line with Phuket’s tourism ‘Sandbox’ model, so the province can also reopen to fully vaccinated tourists on August 1, or a month after Phuket opens its doors on July 1.

Narong Tananuwat, deputy chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s economic development committee in the North, said the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the province to devise stimulus plans to salvage its tourism industry.







He said stakeholders in Chiang Mai agree that the province should push for its own version of the ‘Sandbox’ model, to be launched on Aug 1 in Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao and Muang districts, ahead of the entire province being reopened to fully vaccinated tourists on Oct 15. Local officials say they will only allow the reopening to go ahead if at least 70% of the residents in the four districts, or about 286,000 people, have been vaccinated by the end of July.





Mr. Narong claims Chiang Mai’s tourism industry has already prepared the plan and more than 800 local businesses have been earmarked to cater to “Sandbox” tourists and have passed the safety and health administration (SHA) standard. (NNT)





























