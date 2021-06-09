Only 10% of signups get vaccinated in Pattaya suburb

Only a tenth of Takhiantia residents who registered for coronavirus vaccines got jabs Monday, but the subdistrict isn’t giving up on pushing people to sign up.

Mayor Jaran Prakobthum said June 8 that 114 seniors and chronically ill people were vaccinated June 7 at the Pong Subdistrict multipurpose dome. He said 1,000 residents had registered.







Jaran said more vaccines will be coming for residents, although he couldn’t say when. But the subdistrict has been aggressive about recruiting volunteers for shots, even offering 2,000 baht each to five winners of a lucky draw for those who got jabs last month at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.





After the May 20-21 vaccination drive, word spread that no one who got inoculated suffered side effects and that encouraged more people to register for shots, Jaran said.





























