Thailand Bt 3,000 handout campaign will not help conglomerates

The government’s plan to hand out 3,000 baht to 15 million people was aimed to stimulate the economy and help general people and small vendors, not conglomerates, according to a spokesperson.







Deputy government spokeswoman TraisuleeTraisaranakul denied some online media organization’s criticism that the cash handout initiative would benefit the owners of department stores and convenience stores. She said that the plan would help people reduce their cost of living and was aimed at encouraging people to spend at shops, grocery stores, food and beverage stalls and markets.

It was aimed at distributing money to small operators, so people were allowed to spend no more than 100 baht a day and the government would pay 50% of the sum.

“In this project the government wants to be helpful with people’s cost of living and stimulate the economy through the business of small vendors who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It does not intend to send money to large operators. Although department stores and convenience stores participate in the project, spending conditions obviously favor buying from small vendors,” Ms Traisulee said. (TNA)











