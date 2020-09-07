‘Happy Night Moonshine Run Loifaa’ running event held in Korat

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and authorities in the northeastern province organized the ‘Happy Night Moonshine Run Loifaa’ running event in a ‘new normal’ style to stimulate local economy while ensuring public safety.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai launched the event that the Sports Authority of Thailand and EGAT organized by the reservoir of the Lamtakong JolabhaVadhana Power Plant in Si Khieo district on Sept 4 and 5.

The event provided runners with the fantastic scenery of the reservoir, a wind farm and a cuesta mountain that represents the characteristic of the Khorat plateau, a candidate for UNESCO’s geopark listing.

EGAT PR director Rudeemas Pangputhipong said the running event was organized in a ‘new normal’ manner because it was divided into two days and the number of runners was limited at 500 per day to prevent congestion.

There were alcohol gel dispensers. Participants had to pass health screenings and received sensors that gave alarms if they were one meter close to each other. Containers of food and drinking water were designed to minimize contact. The measures complied with disease control guidelines of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, she said. (TNA)











