Thailand bravely stepping away from low-interest monetary policy era

The country is ending its low-interest era as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to raise its policy rate by 0.25%.

Kobsak Pootrakul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), said the Thai economy would this week shift from many years of its low-interest period to the era of increasing interest rates towards their normal levels.







He expected the MPC to raise the policy rate by about 0.25%. A main factor behind the policy rate would be the inflation that prompted central banks worldwide to race to increase their policy rates over the past six months and the situation would happen in Thailand, Mr Kobsak said.

Kasikorn Research Center also expected the MPC to raise the policy rate by 0.25% to 0.75% due to inflation. The center predicted the Thai economic recovery would continue. (TNA)

























