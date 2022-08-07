Street food fans flock to newly opened Jomtien Beach market

Lovers of street food have a new destination in Pattaya with the opening of Street Food on the [email protected]

Launched by Lumpung “Lisa” Hamilton, chairwoman of Jomtien Pattaya Entertainment Business Operators Club, Khaekai Chaungchaiwat and Uthaiwan Rukkow, the market spread over three rai on Soi Boonkanchana 11 opposite of Grand Jomtien Hotel, offers a place for street-food chefs and other hawkers to sell their wares safely and legally.

Sellers currently can grab a slot at the market for free with more than 100 vendors taking advantage of the offer. The market can host up to 300 stalls.

The Jomtien Beach Market is open every day from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. but shops stay open longer if there are people still strolling around.







































