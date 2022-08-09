Thai PM brakes rise of electricity fee to help households and vulnerable groups

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shelved a plan to raise the electricity fee in August and will find a way to help vulnerable groups for the September-December period, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The spokesman said that on Aug 8 Gen Prayut discussed the electricity fee with the Energy Ministry and the Energy Regulatory Commission and they agreed that the electricity fee would be unchanged in August.







For the September-December period, the government would subsidize the fuel tariff in the electricity fee to help households and vulnerable groups of people.

The government would allocate a budget for the subsidy and relevant organizations would propose the details of the assistance to the cabinet for consideration, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)

























