Thai PM brakes rise of electricity fee to help households and vulnerable groups

By Pattaya Mail
Gen Prayut discussed the electricity fee with the Energy Ministry and the Energy Regulatory Commission and they agreed that the electricity fee would be unchanged in August.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shelved a plan to raise the electricity fee in August and will find a way to help vulnerable groups for the September-December period, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
The spokesman said that on Aug 8 Gen Prayut discussed the electricity fee with the Energy Ministry and the Energy Regulatory Commission and they agreed that the electricity fee would be unchanged in August.



For the September-December period, the government would subsidize the fuel tariff in the electricity fee to help households and vulnerable groups of people.
The government would allocate a budget for the subsidy and relevant organizations would propose the details of the assistance to the cabinet for consideration, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)







