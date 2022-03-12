Thai armed forces add new lines to facilitate 1330 COVID calls

In response to accessibility issues concerning the 1330 call center for reporting COVID-19 infections, the armed forces has begun lending assistance by establishing 200 additional lines to accommodate callers

Tens of thousands of daily calls are being partially handled by volunteers from several organizations.



80 lines are being served by Army personnel, with 40 by the Navy, another 40 by the Air Force, and a final 40 lines handled by personnel stationed at a central operations center. The lines service calls from newly infected individuals seeking to get registered, as well as calls following up on their progress. Other issues include COVID-related complaints and requests for hospital beds.







The lines served by army personnel are operated from the Royal Thai Army’s Signal Department in Bangkok. 90 service members have been allocated for the daily task.

Army Deputy Spokesperson SirichanNgathong said the center inside the Signal Department demonstrates the Army’s capacity to utilize its resources in the service of the public. The effort also demonstrates its readiness to respond to germ warfare scenarios, which many analysts view as an emerging threat.(NNT)

































