Thailand bids farewell to His Majesty Sultan of Brunei following official visit

In the evening of 29 April 2024, H.E. Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, as Minister-in-Attendance, represented the Royal Thai Government in bidding farewell to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen, following His Majesty’s official visit, as Guest of the Royal Thai Government, during 28 – 29 April 2024.

The official visit demonstrated a success in enhancing the bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Brunei in various areas including economy, trade, investment, food security and halal cooperation, tourism cooperation, and people-to-people ties. (MFA)




















































