Thailand bans single-use plastics and styrofoam packaging in national parks

A ban on styrofoam packaging and single-use plastics in national parks goes into effect on Wednesday (6 Apr) as a preventative measure to protect wildlife.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), the new regulations went into effect after being published in the Royal Gazette. The ban aligns with the government’s policy of converting Thailand’s plastic use to 100 percent recyclable plastic by 2027.



The department said plastic bags with a thickness of fewer than 36 microns, as well as plastic food containers, cups, straws, and cutlery, are now prohibited at all national parks. Visitors caught bringing single-use plastic items or styrofoam containers into the parks could now face a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Plastic waste, according to the DNP, endangers the lives of wild animals by clogging airways and disrupting the digestive system. These wastes can also end up in rivers and lakes, posing a threat to river ecology and marine life.







Although single-use plastic bags have been prohibited in supermarkets and department stores since 2020, the DNP said small retailers and markets continue to distribute them. It added that increased demand for takeout food during the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years has also exacerbated the plastic waste issue both in Thailand and countries around the world. (NNT)































