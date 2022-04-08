Thailand raises nearly 30 million baht in auspicious license plates auction

The Department of Land Transport raised nearly 30 million baht when it auctioned off two auspicious license plate numbers.

The “รวย8888” (rich 8888) license plate number was put up for auction with its opening price of 1.5 million baht. The auction ended with the final bid price of 11.1 million baht.



Later the “รวย9999” (rich 9999) number was auction off after fierce competition among onsite and online auctioneers who proposed 424 bid prices. The final price was 18.56 million baht which is the third highest price since the auctions of auspicious license plate numbers started in 2003.







Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Department of Land Transport, said the special auction, organized for both onsite and online bidders received a warm welcome and the department expected to raise at least 90 million baht from the auction of 84 license plate numbers in the session.



The proceeds will go to the Road Safety Fund which sponsors campaigns for road safety and helps victims of traffic accidents. (TNA)

































