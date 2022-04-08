More visitors arrive at Bangkok airport after lifting ‘pre-travel’ RT-PCR tests

The number of visitors to Thailand soared by 65.97% after the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration had eased its disease control, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said CCSA lifted its requirement for visitors to have pre-travel RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on April 1 and more visitors then arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport.



The government spokesman quoted the general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport as reporting that the average number of inbound passengers in April was at 11,623 a day, up by 65.97% from 7,003 visitors a day in March.

The number of visiting flights rose from 137 a day last month to 141 a day this month on average, showing a 2.92% increase.







Mr Thanakorn said that regarding the next step in further easing disease control measures to be considered for next month, visitors through Test & Go and Sandbox entry schemes would undergo antigen tests upon arrival at airports or specified locations.

Visitors through the Sandbox scheme will remain in their specified area for five days.

Visitors through the Quarantine entry scheme will be quarantined for five days and undergo RT-PCR tests on day 4 or 5 after arrival. (TNA)









































