Pattaya briefs TAT on S.E. Asian, Indian tourist-marketing plans

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul briefed the Tourism Authority of Thailand on the Pattaya’s preparations to market the city to Asian and Indian tourists.

Thitiphan presented Pattaya’s plans at a July 21 meeting of the TAT’s Mini Tourism Clinic Focus Group for ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific at the Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya. The focus group is looking at how to increase visitors from countries only short distances from Thailand.







Thitiphan said the city is planning more events to enhance tourism. The city will also work to improve the economy and improve the educational standards in the Pattaya community. She went on to say that the city is already working to improve and develop the infrastructure of Naklua subdistrict and Koh Larn Island.

She also briefed the TAT officials on Pattaya’s marketing strategies for the ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific regions, focusing on Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, India and Australia.



































