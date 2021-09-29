Thailand approves immediate registration of undocumented migrant workers

Thailand’s Ministry of Labor has revealed that the Cabinet approved immediate registration of undocumented migrant workers on Tuesday, in a bid to curb further outbreaks of COVID-19.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin explained that the COVID-19 infection rate remains high in industrial areas of Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The move means foreign workers who do not have work permits can be registered quickly, so they are covered by disease controls.



He said the Department of Employment (DoE) will check construction sites, factories and other workplaces for 30 days to provide health guidance for employers and migrant workers. During this period, illegal migrant workers will be documented and their employers must apply for work permits, together with other related documents, from provincial employment offices or offices in Bangkok.







Mr. Suchart said the work permit form will cost 100 baht and the work permit fee will be in accordance with related regulations. Afterwards, employers will receive a document on behalf of the migrant workers, which can be used until they receive the work permit, which will be valid until February 13, 2023. (NNT)

































