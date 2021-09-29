Possible flooding in Bangkok and neighboring provinces

Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department has warned authorities in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces to brace for possible flooding, after the department decided to increase the discharge rate of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, in anticipation of more heavy rainfall.







Ayutthaya irrigation project director Thanakorn Tantikul said the decision was taken to prevent floods in the northern part of the country, as a monsoon trough makes its way down the length of the country towards the Central Plains and upper South. Provinces downstream of Chai Nat have been advised to prepare for a possible surge of water from the dam, which may cause floods in low-lying areas.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government is preparing plans to prevent floods in the more central and southern parts of the country, including Bangkok and its adjacent provinces, as heavy rain was still reported in isolated pockets, meaning the risk of flash floods and landslides remains high.







He said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has been instructed to come up with a plan to deal with the nation’s flood problem. The department will also dispatch officials and equipment, such as water pumps and rescue boats, to help those affected. (NNT)

































