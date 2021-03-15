Bangkok wins UN-Habitat award for canal renovation project

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has won a UN-Habitat award for its Klong Ong Ang canal renovation project.



Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Klong Ong Ang canal won the 2020 Asian Townscape Awards of UN-Habitat Fukuoka for Landscape Improvement Project, which highlights the success of BMA’s town development.







The award organizer has selected Khlong Ong Ang as one of six places in Asia that demonstrated outstanding improvement in landscape, art, culture, safety and quality of life of people in surrounding communities. (NNT)













