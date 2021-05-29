Thailand approved Sinopharm as fifth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday registered the COVILO (BIBP) vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said FDA approved the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinopharm as the fifth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Thailand. Bio Genetech Co is its importer.







COVILO is an inactivated vaccine produced by Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. A recipient will receive two jabs that are 28 days apart. The World Health Organization already approved the emergency use of the vaccine. (TNA)























