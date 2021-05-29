70% of entire population both Thais and foreigners will get vaccines within September

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 4,803 confirmed cases)
- BMA continues its active COVID-19 screening within all areas of Bangkok to curb the spread of the disease
- CCSA confirms that Thailand still adhere to its COVID-19 vaccination plan, to vaccinate at least 70% of the entire population both Thai national and non-Thai nationals within September
- Thailand is opening a special field hospital for COVID-19 patients with disabilities; it has been constructed in Pathum Thani. The new facility is able to accommodate asymptomatic to mild symptom patients, starting from 1st June. This special field hospital is equipped with special facilities such as remote controlled carts to deliver items to patients, UV-C sanitizers, and assistive devices for deaf people, and negative pressure stretchers
- How to dispose of used face mask correctly to avoid further contamination
(NNT)