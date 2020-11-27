Thailand approaches to next steps of tourism and economy revival with vaccine purchase

The government signs a contract for the purchase of a Covid-19 vaccine with the English-Swedish producer, AstraZeneca Co. Friday.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha will preside over the signing ceremony at Government House this afternoon after the Cabinet last week approved the vaccine procurement budget worth more than six billion baht.

The forward contract is the next phase for the Covid-19 situation administration in the long term. The sooner Thailand obtains the vaccine, the faster the domestic tourism and the economy will revive, he said.

As a result, the government sought allies a few months ago to acquire a Covid-19 vaccine that can be produced locally, he added.

He said the vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca plc could be up to 70-90% effective and cheaper than others.

It can be stored in a refigerator at 2°-8°C, making it easily transportable to other parts of Thailand. (TNA)











