GLOBSUB and Richmond team up for Charity Night in Jomtien

GLOBSUB has teamed up with Richmond to host a charity night on Saturday 5th December beginning at 7pm at Richmond, Soi Welcome Jomtien.







Proceeds from the event will go towards Free Food Fridays, a local charity based at the Richmond pub to give away free food to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

GLOBSUB is a company started by Thomas from Sweden in 2015. They produce advertising material for companies all around the world. The company is based in Jomtien, in a double unit employing over 20 local people.

They are currently working on their next 5-year plan, which involves reinvesting in the latest equipment to make their products and materials eco-friendly.

Recycling materials and eco-friendly environments are a top priority.

Big thanks to GLOBSUB and Thomas for their support.

For more info, visit www.globsub.com











