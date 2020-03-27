Thailand Anti-Covid-19 Pandemic Committee holds powers to curfews and forces deployment

BANGKOK – The newly-established committee on Covid-19 pandemic held the first meeting on Thursday after the month-long state of emergency has been declared in Thailand.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who now assumes the sole authority to implement measures to control the coronavirus is leading the committee which comprises of top officials of the ministries of interior, public health, foreign affairs and commerce as well as the supreme commander of the armed forces.

The meeting at Government House came after the 2005 State of Emergency has been enacted and became effective on Thursday.

Under the Decree, the prime minister has the authority to utilize measures including imposing curfews, censoring the media, dispersing gatherings and allowing deployment of military forces for enforcement.

However, Prayut and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces General Pornpipat Benyasri have said the committee would gradually step up measures when deemed necessary.

Prayut reiterated the Covid-19 crisis required coordinated efforts and strict law enforcement to handle, therefore, he decided to declare the state of emergency.

He called on the media and the public to help fight fake news that misled the public as the state officials were putting in much effort to control the outbreak. (TNA)

