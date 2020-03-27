Thailand receives medical supplies from Alibaba Foundation, Bank of America

BANGKOK– Thailand has received medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation, Alibaba Foundation and Bank of America in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.







A representative of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation handed 500,000 masks, 50,000 N-95 masks and 50,000 PPE protective gowns to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnveerakul on Thursday.

The minister also received 20,000 N-95 masks from Bank of America at the ceremony held inside the Ministry of Public Health.

Earlier this week, the Chinese government delivered medical supplies including test kits, protective garments and face masks to Thailand to support to battle to stop the virus outbreak in the Kingdom. (TNA)











