Thailand and UK strengthen science and innovation partnership

Thailand and the United Kingdom have deepened their partnership in science, research, and innovation to address global challenges and promote sustainable scientific development for the future. The collaboration, reinforced by the historical cooperation spanning over 60 years, seeks to leverage technology and innovation in response to current global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to a digital society.







The partnership has been supported by the Newton Fund, established in 2014 with a 46 million pound UK investment, which has facilitated significant advancements across various sectors, involving over 1,700 personnel in more than 115 projects. The recent initiative, announced by Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) and the British Embassy in Thailand, is underpinned by the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), with a 319 million pound budget from the UK for 2022 to 2025, focusing on collaborative global research.







The project is expected to bolster the long-standing relationship between the two countries, focusing on economic development, sustainability, and the advancement of science and technology.

UK Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding highlighted the role of ISPF in enhancing Thai researchers’ participation in global projects, aligning with Thailand’s 2023-2027 strategy to utilize science and innovation for national development and improved quality of life. (NNT)































