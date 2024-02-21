PM meets with UN Deputy Secretary-General

Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin on occasion of her visit to Thailand to attend the opening of the 11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD). Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister discussed with the UN Deputy Secretary-General on the development issue, on which Thailand and UN has closely collaborated. He expressed Thailand’s readiness to work together with UN in pushing ahead sustainable development at a multilateral level, and to provide development support to low-income countries, both in terms of access to funding and technology, and provision of necessities.







The UN Deputy Secretary-General expressed pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister today, and commended his active role in guiding the country toward sustainable development. She also praised Thailand’s development assistance provided to other developing countries, and congratulated the Prime Minister’s participation in the SDG Summit last year, during which he has shown strong commitment to tangibly advance the SDGs together with all concerned sectors.







Both parties also discussed the environmental issues, and came to terms on the negative impact of PM 2.5 particulates against people’s wellbeing. This is a cross-border problem that needs cooperation from the neighboring countries. The Prime Minister has met with the leaders of Cambodia and Lao PDR who agreed to work with Thailand in tackling the problem through such actions as setting up hotlines, exchanging information on hot spots, etc. The UN Deputy Secretary-General commended the Prime Minister’s commitment to address the issue of PM 2.5 particulates, as well as other environmental issues, be it, reduction of carbon footprint and waste management, among others.







The UN Deputy Secretary-General also extended her invitation for the Prime Minister to attend the Summit of the Future to be held during the UNGA79 in New York City, USA in September this year, where she hoped to witness the Prime Minister demonstrating a leading role, and sharing his vision on multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow. (PRD)





























