PM proposes UN-backed pollution funds to support lower-income countries

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently proposed the creation of pollution mitigation funds in collaboration with the United Nations to support lower-income countries in combating pollution, specifically targeting fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

The suggestion was made during discussions with Amina J Mohammed, the UN’s deputy secretary-general, focusing on sustainable development. Srettha highlighted that pollution issues are intertwined with global economic activities and are not merely domestic concerns. He pointed out that in Thailand, pollution is exacerbated due to agricultural burning practices in the country and neighboring regions, partly because of economic challenges that limit farmers’ ability to purchase herbicides.







The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency recently reported that 27 provinces faced orange-level pollution, surpassing safe levels, with Nakhon Phanom experiencing the highest pollution.

In Nan province, pollution has been critical for over 24 days due to wildfires near Si Nan National Park, damaging significant forest areas. These fires are largely attributed to land preparation for agriculture. Efforts to control the fires in the province have been hampered by the vastness of the affected areas and a shortage of manpower. Local authorities have so far imposed a burning ban from March 15 to April 30, with penalties for non-compliance. (NNT)































