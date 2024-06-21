Thailand-Lithuania sign visa exemption agreement for diplomatic and official passports

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Egidijus Meilūnas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports” at the Buakeaw Room, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the 4th Thai-Lithuania Political Consultations.

The Agreement will exempt holders of valid diplomatic and official/service passports from visa requirement for visits not exceeding a total period of 90 days. (MFA)

















































