Thailand and Malaysia affirm commitments on border cooperation and economic development

Thailand and Malaysia have affirmed their commitment to promote border cooperation and economic development.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the Honorable Dato’ Sri Ismail SabriYaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, at the Government House on February 25, 2022. The Malaysian prime minister is paying an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the Royal Thai Government from February 24-26, 2022.



Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed that both leaders and delegates from the two countries expressed optimism and honor for the bilateral meeting. Both sides were also engaged in discussions that included bilateral cooperation on trade, transportation, infrastructure, public health and border security.







The Malaysian premier expressed his pleasure at officially visiting Thailand and thanked Thai officials for their warm welcome. He added that the meeting would strengthen bilateral relations based on brotherhood and a long, shared history as well as long-term economic cooperation. He also expressed hope that ties and cooperation between the two nations will strengthen further in the future.(NNT)











































