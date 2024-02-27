Thailand and Kazakhstan to strengthen ties with upcoming MoU

Thailand and Kazakhstan are on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this April to broaden their bilateral relations, with a focus on enhancing trade, investment, and tourism. Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee announced the development following his trip to Kazakhstan, where he, along with Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and Thai business leaders, visited Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty City and the capital, Astana.







The MoU aims to set clear policies and directions for trade and tourism between the two nations. During their visit, the Thai delegation explored Kazakhstan’s potential in natural and winter sports tourism, along with its summer attractions. Thai businesses also looked into economic opportunities, meeting with local companies in various sectors such as food supply, healthcare, and trade.

Thailand’s envoy to Kazakhstan, Chatchawan Sakornsin, also highlighted Kazakhstan’s importance as a diverse market, particularly in the tourism sector, and discussed the prolongation of visa exemptions for holders of Kazakhstani passports.







With trade between Thailand and Kazakhstan already valued at over $136 million, making Kazakhstan Thailand’s third-largest trade partner among former Soviet states, the upcoming MoU is expected to further enhance economic cooperation. The main exports from Thailand to Kazakhstan include automobiles, auto parts, rubber products, and food, among others. (NNT)































