Deputy PM visits world’s largest solar energy venture in Rajasthan, India

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has visited the Bikaner Project in Rajasthan, India, which is recognized as the world’s largest solar energy venture. The project, collaboration between Thailand’s GPSC and India’s Avaada Energy Private Limited, represents a major investment in clean energy, with a capacity of 1,246 megawatts and an investment of over 40 billion Indian rupees.







The Thai foreign minister, received by GPSC’s leadership, lauded the company’s clean energy investment in India, highlighting it as a strategic and beneficial move. GPSC, which is majorly owned by PTT Public Company Limited along with other stakeholders, including Siam Management Holding, Thai Oil Public Company Limited, and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, plays an important role in Thailand’s electricity and utility sector.

GPSC’s work focuses on providing electricity, steam, and other utilities to various clients, including industrial ones and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.







GPSC boasts a capacity of approximately 9,315 megawatts of electricity, alongside significant capacities in steam, chilled water, and industrial water. Avaada Energy Private Limited (AEPL) plans to expand its solar power capacity to 11 gigawatts by 2026, a goal that aligns with India’s clean energy policy and mirrors Thailand’s and GPSC’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Mr. Parnpree made a trip to Avaada Group’s Solar Plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan during his visit to India to co-chair the 10th Meeting of the India-Thailand JC.

The Bikaner Plant is the World’s largest solar power plant and Thailand’s biggest investment in India. It produces electricity to India’s national grid and also serves beyond Rajasthan into other Indian states of Haryana, Maharashtra, and as far as Telangana and Tamil Nadu. (NNT)











































