Thailand and Germany extend railway cooperation, technology transfers

The Ministry of Transport of Thailand and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure signed an agreement to extend their railway cooperation covering railway research, human resources development and technology transfers.







The extension concerns the countries’ joint declaration of intent (JDI) on further cooperation in the development of railways. The cooperation was aimed at developing Thailand to be a base of railway-related production, maintenance and knowledge.

Presiding over the signing ceremony, Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the government was determined to develop transport infrastructures to reduce the use of private vehicles in order to improve public transport and conserve the environment. The development included commuter trains, double-track railways and high-speed trains.









The minister said he was confident that Germany, as a global leader in the railway industry, could effectively support railway development in Thailand.

German ambassador to Thailand Georg Schmidt said Germany was ready to share with Thailand knowledge and experiences from its successful railway projects.

The bilateral railway cooperation over the past two years resulted in the establishment of the German-Thai Railway Association (GTRA); a joint master’s degree course on railway engineering and infrastructure for King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, Chulalongkorn University and RWTH Aachen University; and workshops to exchange knowledge and experiences related to railway research, personnel development and technology. (TNA)

