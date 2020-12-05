Thai Airways, Hotels, Travel Agents launch special quarantine offers for foreign visitors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Thai Airways International (THAI), Thai Hotels Association (THA) and Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), is launching an ‘Amazing Thailand Plus’ offer for foreign visitors wishing to enter Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Amazing Thailand Plus offer gives visitors value added benefits while ensuring safety and health for both themselves and the Thai people. Every foreign traveler to Thailand must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and follow all rules and regulations set by the Ministry of Public Health just like every Thai national returning home from overseas.”

Amazing Thailand Plus comes with over 400 packages, inclusive of special fares on international and domestic flights, rooms at government-accredited Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels, and post-quarantine tours or transfers. Accommodation options are available at 70 ASQ hotels and over other 100 hotels in designated destinations.





Bookings and airfares must be made through Thai Airways International by selecting either package A, B, or C. Terms and conditions apply.

Package A: Bangkok Extra offers a stay at ASQ hotels of one’s choice and comes with a complimentary post-quarantine half-day or one-day city tour of Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, or Ayutthaya.

Package B: Bangkok and Beyond (drive-in) is inclusive of a stay at ASQ hotels of one’s choice plus a complimentary post-quarantine transfer, up to 3,000 Baht, from Bangkok to selected hotels in Cha-Am, Hua Hin, Chon Buri, Khao Yai, and Rayong.

Package C: Bangkok and Beyond (fly-in) covers a stay at ASQ hotels of one’s choice. It includes an option between a complimentary round-trip domestic tickets post-quarantine when travelling to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi, or Phuket with Thai Smile Airways, or a 3,000 Baht post-quarantine discount on a round-trip ticket when travelling to Ko Samui with Bangkok Airways.









The offers are available from December, 2020, until March, 2021, while the travelling period starts from December 2020 until April 2021.

Travellers wishing to visit Thailand during this time need to apply for a visa, which can include a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV) currently available for non-Thai citizens from the COVID-19 low-risk countries (according to the Ministry of Public Health, which may change without prior notice).







It is highly recommended for interested travelers to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate General in their home country before making any bookings. This is because the application for both the TR and STV is to be made only in the traveler’s country of origin at a Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate General.

For more details on the special packages under the Amazing Thailand Plus initiative, visit https://www.thaiairways.com/en/book/offers/asq_hotels/index.page











