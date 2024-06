Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, hosted a luncheon in honor of Mrs. Renata Alt, member of the German Bundestag and chairwoman of the Committee of Human Rights and Humanitarian Aids, and H.E. Dr. Ernst Wolfgang Reichel, Ambassador of Germany to Thailand.

Both sides exchanged views on human rights, democracy, and the advancement of Thai-German cooperation, including the Thai-German Strategic Partnership, trade and investment, and sustainable development. (MFA)