Thailand and South Korea jointly promote ‘Water Festivals’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Jeollanum-do have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote Thailand’s Songkran Festival and Jeollanam-do’s Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival to a global recognition.

In the presence of H.E. Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Ambassador of Thailand to the Republic of Korea, the MOU was signed by TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, and the Governor of Jeollanam-do, Mr. Kim Young-rok, on 17 June 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Also joining the ceremony were Mr. Kim Seong, Governor of Jangheung County, Jeollanam-do, and TAT executives.







Ms. Thapanee said “This MOU is a result of the integration of cooperation between TAT and Jeollanam-do to promote two-way tourism through soft powers of the two countries. Thailand’s Songkran Festival and Jeollanam-do’s Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival hold similar celebrations. Both are centred on the use of ‘water’ as a means for establishing friendly relationships.”

TAT also holds existing MOU with Boryeong City jointly promote Thailand’s Songkran Festival and Boryeong Mud Festival and another agreement with the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KETA) to promote travel between the two countries.









Thailand and South Korea are currently promoting the “2023-2024 Korea-Thailand Mutual Visit Year” to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During the Jeollanam-do International Tourism Culture Contest, on 17-18 June 2024, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, TAT presented Thailand through five must-do activities – Must East local food, Must See local culture, Must Seek unseen attractions, Must Buy local arts and crafts, and Must Beat local sports.









Throughout two days, the Thailand booth featured special Songkran cultural performances, and DIY workshops of umbrella painting, Lanna’s hanging flag crafting, and Thai potpourri making. Over 10,000 visitors visited the booth. (TAT)



























































