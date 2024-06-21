Danish Ambassador to Thailand attends farewell luncheon

Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, hosted a farewell luncheon in honor of H.E. Mr. Jon Thorgaard, Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, upon the completion of his tenure.

DPS expressed appreciation for the Ambassador's efforts in enhancing bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Denmark, especially in the areas of agriculture, food, livestock, medical services and bio-circular economy. Furthermore, she also reaffirmed Thailand's readiness to work closely with the new Danish Ambassador to further advance the relations of the two countries. (MFA)














































