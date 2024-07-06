Thailand and Egypt enhance bonds in fields of religious, educational and cultural exchanges

Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, together with Mr. Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Director-General, Department of Protocol, and Mr. Pongprach Makchang, Deputy Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs, received His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, upon his arrival to Thailand as Guest of the Royal Thai Government during 5 – 8 July 2024.







The visit of the Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar of Egypt to Thailand, in line with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, is an excellent opportunity to further enhance the existing cordial bonds between Thailand and Egypt, especially in the fields of religious, educational and cultural exchanges.

During the visit, Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister, pay a courtesy call on the President of the National Assembly and the President of the House of Representatives, hold a meeting with the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand as well as to deliver a special lecture to Thai Muslim communities.







On 5 July 2024 ,after his arrival to Thailand, the Grand Imam joined Muslim Thai communities to perform Friday Prayer at Central Mosque of the Foundation of Islamic Centre of Thailand in the afternoon, where he was greeted and warmly welcomed by religious leaders, academics, alumni of Al-Azhar University as well as other Thai Muslims. Afterwards, he was granted the royal audience with their Majesties the King and the Queen in the evening. (MFA)













































