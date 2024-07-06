Foreign Minister meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General on Myanmar

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a meeting with H.E. Ms. Julie Bishop, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Myanmar, on the latter’s visit to Thailand on 5 July 2024. On this occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Special Envoy on her appointment and expressed readiness to support the work of the Special Envoy.







Both sides affirmed the determination to support humanitarian assistance for Myanmar people and find a sustainable political solution in Myanmar through enhanced coordination between the United Nations and ASEAN, to advance the implementation of ASEAN’s 5 Point Consensus.

The Special Envoy’s visit to Thailand is part of her visit to Southeast Asia. Prior to visiting Thailand, she visited Indonesia, Laos PDR and Malaysia. (MFA)

























































