Foreign investment in Thailand jumps 46 percent in January as Japan, China lead inflows

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit announced that foreign investment in Thailand reached 33.779 billion baht in January 2026, marking a 46% increase from the previous period. In the same month, 113 foreign businesses received operating authorization, indicating a strong start to the fiscal year.







Japan and Singapore were the leading sources of capital. Japan invested 15.315 billion baht across 25 businesses, primarily in high-value services such as software development, industrial procurement, and electric motor manufacturing. Singapore invested 5.513 billion baht in 12 businesses, focusing on digital infrastructure, including cloud services, distribution centers, and solar power production.

China had the highest number of new business entries, with 26 companies investing 5.390 billion baht across industries such as EV battery-swapping stations, medical equipment wholesale, and specialized wood processing for furniture. Hong Kong contributed 587 million baht through 10 businesses, focusing on technical engineering services and electronics software customization.



The United States ranked fifth, with 16 businesses investing a total of 420 million baht. U.S. investments focused on the service and creative sectors, including engineering consultancy, advertising, and software platform development.

This increase in investment supports the government’s policy to attract “Future Industries.” About 49% of authorized businesses entered through Board of Investment (BOI) channels, totaling 17.226 billion baht. The top three BOI-supported sectors are contract manufacturing, high-value services, and computer services, highlighting a strategic shift toward high technology, AI, and clean energy. (NNT)



































