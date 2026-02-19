Royal Thai Army reaffirms sovereignty, says border measures follow ceasefire agreements

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army has clarified the situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border after media reports cited remarks by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Thailand’s operations in the area adhere to international law and existing ceasefire arrangements.

According to the Army, the area in question lies within Thai sovereign territory. Officials rejected claims that individuals currently residing there should be considered displaced individuals, stating that while Thailand provided humanitarian assistance during past conflicts, any continued expansion of settlements after hostilities ended constitutes unlawful encroachment.







The Army also addressed troop deployments and the installation of defensive barriers, including shipping containers and barbed wire. It said these measures are consistent with agreements under the General Border Committee framework and are intended to prevent clashes and maintain stability, rather than infringe upon another country’s sovereignty.

The Army stated that it remains committed to resolving border issues through peaceful bilateral channels, including the Joint Boundary Commission, and called on all sides to continue adhering to agreements to preserve long-term stability along the border. (NNT)



































