Gov’t set to unveil registration details for digital wallet initiative by end of July

The government is set to unveil the registration details for its digital wallet initiative by the end of the month, seeking to facilitate economic stimulus through technology. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, speaking after a subcommittee meeting, outlined that the project will include provisions for individuals lacking smartphones, such as using one-time passwords for basic phones and national ID cards for those without any mobile phones.

The digital wallet project, spearheaded by the Pheu Thai Party, is designed to inject roughly 500 billion baht into the economy by providing 10,000 baht each to approximately 50 million Thais aged 16 and above. Eligibility for the scheme requires Thai citizenship and an income of no more than 70,000 baht per month, or 840,000 baht annually.







Funds from the digital wallet must be spent within recipients’ registered districts, primarily at small businesses. While the Commerce Ministry is still reviewing restrictions on specific ineligible purchases, the project’s main focus remains on boosting local spending and economic activity.

The “Tang Rat” super app, a government-developed application integrating services from various state agencies, will also play a vital role in the registration and identity verification processes, with the capacity to handle advance registrations for up to 15 million people. (NNT)





































