Pattaya Airways and 8 other airlines set to begin operations in 2024

The government is setting its sights on attracting 40 million foreign tourists in 2024, up from 27 million in 2023, bolstered by the launch of nine new airlines. This target comes as the nation’s tourism industry shows signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, aided by relaxed travel restrictions and the reopening of international borders.







The new airlines set to begin operations are Asian Aerospace Service, Siam Seaplane, Really Cool Air, Avanti Air Sarter, Landarch Airlines, Bangkok Helicopter Services, Pattaya Airways, Asia Atlantic Airlines, and P80 Air. While some will concentrate on regional and domestic flights, others are expected to add capacity to Thailand’s aviation market, potentially including international routes.

These airlines are receiving financial support from the government, which anticipates they will create jobs and spur economic growth. In 2023, Thai airports saw around 100 million passengers, and the Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) forecasts a further increase to 130 million passengers in the fiscal year 2024. This projection indicates a return to near pre-pandemic passenger levels experienced in 2019.







The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) also predicts a resurgence in the aviation industry in 2024, aligning with the overall expectation of a recovery to nearly pre-COVID conditions. This development is poised to significantly contribute to Thailand’s tourism and economic sectors in the coming year. (NNT)





























