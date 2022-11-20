Thailand and Australia marking 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The Honourable Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, and H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, held bilateral talks on Nov 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The meeting was their first in-person dialogue following a phone conversation last week. This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Australia. For seven decades, the two nations have upheld a partnership based on mutual understanding and cooperation.







The Australian prime minister said he felt privileged to visit the kingdom and have the opportunity to meet with Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand. He also underscored the significance of ASEAN and Southeast Asia to Australia by designating a special representative to the region with extensive business experience, believing this would strengthen economic cooperation while encouraging commerce and investment between Australia and Thailand.







Prime Minister Albanese said the Bangkok Goal policy would firmly establish APEC cooperation in trade, investment, the economy and digital technology in connection with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

Both sides also highlighted global concerns, noting the importance of international cooperation in identifying solutions.

Additionally, the Australian premier complimented Thailand’s perspectives and policies, particularly its environmental efforts, which he said shared similarities to those undertaken by Australia.







Gen Prayut voiced agreement with Albanese and said he appreciated Australia’s attention to climate change, adding that there may be further bilateral cooperation in the development of clean energy and blue carbon innovations going forward.

Additionally, the Thai prime minister praised Australia’s proposal to host the COP31 climate summit in 2026. (NNT)































