Thailand and Cambodian agree to cooperate closely to promote border trade

Thai and Cambodian prime ministers in their meeting today confirmed close ties between both countries at bilateral and multilateral levels and vowed to jointly suppress transnational call scams.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings. They had not met for about three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut congratulated Cambodia for its successful chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and expressed gratitude for the Cambodian prime minister’s acceptance to Thailand’s invitation for him to be a distinguished guest in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand later this month.

On the occasion, the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers agreed to cooperate closely to promote border trade and achieve the targeted bilateral trade value worth US$15 billion within 2025.







Regarding the problems of transnational call scams, Gen Prayut expressed gratitude for Cambodia’s help for the rescue of Thai people lured and forced to work for call scam gangs. Thailand was well aware that foreign call scam gangs used Cambodia as their base and the Thai government recognized Cambodia’s serious attempts to solve the problem, Mr Anucha said. (TNA)

































